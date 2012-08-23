STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares reverse gains with the BSE index down 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also 0.2 percent lower, led by fall in Reliance Industries. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield still up 1 basis point at 8.23 percent, ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.20/2050 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 55.4950/5050. The rupee rose to an over one-week high on Thursday after the euro jumped to a seven-week high on hopes of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve and as the government made it easier for companies to tap overseas funds. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate up 2 bps at 7.82 percent, while the five-year rate is 1 bp higher at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, virtually unchanged from its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)