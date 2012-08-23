STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index closes up 0.02 percent, while the
50-share NSE index ends up 0.05 percent as investors booked
profits on Reliance Industries due to worries about
lower refining margins, although software service exporters such
as Infosys gained on hopes for more U.S. monetary
stimulus.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point
at 8.23 percent, as global crude prices rise with the central
bank again reaffirming its commitment to fighting inflation post
market hours.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.26/27 per dollar,
compared with the previous close of 55.4950/5050, tracking gains
in the euro but retreats from the day's high of 55.12 after
shares give up most gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closes
steady at 7.15 percent while the one-year rate edges up 1 basis
point to 7.81 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate ends flat at 8.00/8.10 percent as most
banks have already met their reserve needs last week with
volumes sparse on the back of the nationwide bank strike.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)