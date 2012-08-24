STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index down 0.41 percent while the 50-share NSE index
falls 0.53 percent, tracking Asian shares, which
retreated from a two-week high as investors scaled back
expectations for strong stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to
8.22 percent, ahead of the 150 billion rupee ($2.71 billion)
debt auction later in the session.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee fell to 55.41/42 compared
with the previous close of 55.26/27, tracking a weaker global
risk sentiment that hit Asian shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate fell 3
bps to 7.12 percent, while the one-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.79
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate virtually flat at 8.00/8.05 compared
to previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as most banks have
already met their reserve needs for the reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)