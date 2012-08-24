STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index extends early-session losses to fall 0.5
percent while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.6 percent with
hopes of immediate reform steps fading as parliament is unable
to transact business due to the opposition protests over an
auditor report indicting the government over coal allocation.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to
8.22 percent, as the market awaits results of the 150 billion
rupee ($2.71 billion) debt auction to gauge demand.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee fell to 55.39/40 compared
with the previous close of 55.26/27, though trading remains
largely rangebound.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate fell 2
bps to 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate fell 1 bps to 7.80
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate virtually flat at 7.95/8.00 percent
compared to previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as most banks
have already met their reserve needs for the reporting
fortnight.
