STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index extends early-session losses to fall 0.5 percent while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.6 percent with hopes of immediate reform steps fading as parliament is unable to transact business due to the opposition protests over an auditor report indicting the government over coal allocation. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.22 percent, as the market awaits results of the 150 billion rupee ($2.71 billion) debt auction to gauge demand. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee fell to 55.39/40 compared with the previous close of 55.26/27, though trading remains largely rangebound. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate fell 2 bps to 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate fell 1 bps to 7.80 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate virtually flat at 7.95/8.00 percent compared to previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as most banks have already met their reserve needs for the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)