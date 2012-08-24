STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index closes down 0.38 percent, while the
50-share NSE index fell 0.53 percent as lenders such as ICICI
Bank dropped after the central bank again indicated
reluctance to ease interest rates despite slowing economic
growth, although indexes still posted a fourth consecutive
weekly gain.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 2 basis
points at 8.21 percent as bullish cutoffs at the country's
weekly debt sale signalled good demand ahead of key economic
growth data next week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.49/50 per dollar,
compared with the previous close of 55.26/27, as profit-booking
hit global risk assets and as hopes of substantive policy
reforms faded as a political deadlock continued in parliament.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closes
down 1 basis point at 7.14 percent while the one-year rate ends
down 1 basis point at 7.80 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one day cash rate ends at 7.95/8.00
percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent, as banks
were well covered on reserves reporting day.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)