STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index falls 0.15 percent, while the
50-share NSE index declines 0.22 percent, led by
weakness in banking shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges
down 3 basis points to 8.16 percent as investors continue to bet
on a lower April-June quarter growth while a fall in other
regional rates also aids.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR gains in opening trade to 55.84/8450
compared to its previous close of 55.69/70, tracking weak Asian
currencies. The pair has risen in each of the previous two
sessions.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 1
basis point to 7.11 percent, while the 1-year rate
is down 2 basis points to 7.77 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05, flat
from Monday's close
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)