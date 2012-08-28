STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index falls 0.15 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.22 percent, led by weakness in banking shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 3 basis points to 8.16 percent as investors continue to bet on a lower April-June quarter growth while a fall in other regional rates also aids. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR gains in opening trade to 55.84/8450 compared to its previous close of 55.69/70, tracking weak Asian currencies. The pair has risen in each of the previous two sessions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 1 basis point to 7.11 percent, while the 1-year rate is down 2 basis points to 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05, flat from Monday's close --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)