STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index extends fall to 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.5 percent, on worries about a slowdown in the economy and as foreign brokerages get increasingly jittery about Indian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points to 8.17 percent as investors continue to bet that the April-June quarter growth numbers, due Friday, may even slip below 5 percent. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR still keeping gains at 55.78/79 compared with its previous close of 55.69/70, as local shares remain weak. The pair has risen in each of the previous two sessions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point to 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate is down 2 basis points to 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05, flat from Monday's close --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)