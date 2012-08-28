STOCKS
India's BSE index extends fall to 0.4 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.5 percent, on
worries about a slowdown in the economy and as foreign
brokerages get increasingly jittery about Indian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points to 8.17 percent as investors continue to bet that
the April-June quarter growth numbers, due Friday, may even slip
below 5 percent.
RUPEE
USD/INR still keeping gains at 55.78/79 compared
with its previous close of 55.69/70, as local shares remain
weak. The pair has risen in each of the previous two
sessions.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis
point to 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate is
down 2 basis points to 7.77 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05, flat
from Monday's close
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)