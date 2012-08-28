STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index ends down 0.27 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index declines 0.29 percent, as banks again fell on
persistent talk that quarterly growth data this week would come
below expectations, while metal stocks such as Jindal Steel
extended a slump on concerns about slowing demand.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 2 basis
points at 8.17 percent on continued expectations the economy
grew less than 5 percent in the April-June quarter, raising some
hopes the central bank will change its hawkish stance on
inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
Rupee ends at 55.6650/6750 per dollar compared with its
previous close of 55.69/70, tracking gains in the euro in the
absence of any domestic trigger, but rising worries about a
slowing economy in the absence of any definite government action
to pump up growth continued to weigh on the currency.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends down 1 basis point at
7.11 percent, while the 1-year rate closes down 2 basis points
at 7.77 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.90/8.00 percent versus
its Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)