STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index down 0.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE
index declines 0.26 percent, led by a fall in technology shares,
ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls
1 bp to 8.16 percent as traders position for weak growth data on
Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR trading in range at 55.6550/66 versus last
close at 55.6650/6750.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point at 7.12
versus previous close of 7.11 percent, while the 1-year rate
flat at 7.77 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)