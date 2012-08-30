STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index ends up 0.29 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.52 percent, for the first session in five as lenders such as ICICI Bank rise after steep recent falls, although caution still prevailed ahead of key economic growth data. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 8.19 percent ahead of the April-June growth data, which is likely to be key for near-term direction. RUPEE -------------- Rupee ends at 55.63/64 per dollar little changed from its Wednesday's close of 55.6250/6350 as traders prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke's address at the annual central banker's conference in Jackson Hole on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes steady at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate ends down 1 basis point at 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends flat at 8.00/8.05 percent as liquidity remains comfortable. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)