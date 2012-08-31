STOCKS
India's 30-share BSE index is down 0.53 percent, while the
50-share NSE index also falls 0.67 percent, of ahead of key
economic growth data at 11 a.m India time.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at its previous close of 8.19 percent as traders stay on the
sidelines ahead of the April-June quarter growth data due around
11 a.m.
RUPEE
USD/INR higher in early trades tracking weakness in euro,
cuts in Asian stocks. The pair is at 55.68/69 versus Thursday
close of 55.63/64.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 7.12 percent, while the
1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.75 percent versus its
previous close of 7.76.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent, as
liquidity remains comfortable.
