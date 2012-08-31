STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index is down 0.53 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also falls 0.67 percent, of ahead of key economic growth data at 11 a.m India time. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.19 percent as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the April-June quarter growth data due around 11 a.m. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR higher in early trades tracking weakness in euro, cuts in Asian stocks. The pair is at 55.68/69 versus Thursday close of 55.63/64. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.75 percent versus its previous close of 7.76. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent, as liquidity remains comfortable. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)