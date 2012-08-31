STOCKS
-----------------------
India's 30-share BSE index is down 0.3 percent, while the
50-share NSE index falls 0.5 percent, but both indices cut
losses after April-June growth data comes in above market
estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4
basis points at 8.23 percent after GDP numbers come in above
estimates, dashing hopes that the RBI may cut rates at its
September policy review. Markets now await bond auction cutoffs.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 55.70/71, compared with
the previous close of 55.63/64, off highs as GDP data
'marginally positive' for rupee. However, pair may keep gains
given weakness in euro and month-end dollar demand.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS is up 3 basis points at 7.15
percent, while the 1-year rate up 4 basis points at 7.80
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus
8.00/8.05 percent last close, as first week of reporting
fortnight draws to a close.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)