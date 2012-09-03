STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index fell 0.28 percent while the 50-share NSE index 0.11 percent lower, as worries on India's deteriorating macro conditions is making investors exit at higher levels. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.22 percent, tracking lower crude oil prices after the Chinese economy showed further signs of slowing which may help ease local inflationary pressures. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.45/46, compared with its previous close of 55.52/53, after hitting 55.41, its highest in over a week, helped by a government panel proposal to defer controversial rules for tax avoidance until 2016. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS is unchanged at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate is also steady at 7.81 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus 7.90/8.00 percent at Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)