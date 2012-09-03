STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index fell 0.26 percent while the 50-share NSE index 0.09 percent lower, as investors discounted deferment of proposed anti-tax avoidance rules, choosing to concentrate on macroeconomic woes like the fiscal and trade deficit. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 2 basis points at 8.22 percent, as adequate cash in the banking system and a limited supply of fresh paper spurred buying, partly offsetting the spike in yields on Friday after stronger-than-expected June-quarter economic growth. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.53/54 per dollar, as per the SBI closing rate, little weaker compared to its previous close of 55.52/53, as weak local shares offset the positive sentiment after a government advisory panel proposed defering the implementation of a controversial set of rules on tax avoidance until 2016. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS ends 1 basis point lower at 7.16 percent while the 1-year rate ends down 1 basis point at 7.80 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus 7.90/8.00 percent at Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)