STOCKS
-----------------------
India's 30-share BSE index falls 0.31 percent while the
50-share NSE index also declines 0.27 percent, as hopes of much
awaited reforms wane.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.22 percent. The market will next look towards industrial
output data for cues going into RBI's Sept. 17 policy.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 55.43/44 per
dollar, its weakest in over one week, and compared with its
previous close of 55.53/54.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.17
percent while the 1-year rate steady at 7.80 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.90/8.00 percent versus
7.95/8.00 percent at Monday's close.
---------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)