STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index fell 0.27 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.39 percent, led by declines in IT stocks on caution ahead of ECB meet on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.20 percent, a third successive session of decline. Bonds likely to be ranged at current levels till July IIP print next week with a sharp contraction may again lead to rate-cut expectations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed lower at 55.80/81 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 55.65/66, after hitting 55.8375, its strongest since Aug. 28, tracking weakness in the domestic share market and a risk averse sentiment regionally. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bps to 7.15 percent, while the 1-year rate edges down 1 bps to 7.78 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.75/7.80 percent versus 7.90/7.95 percent at Tuesday's close, as funds with banks are adequate to meet the reserve requirements for the current fortnight ending Friday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)