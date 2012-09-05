STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index extends fall to 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index down 0.6 percent, led by decline in Reliance Industries. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.19 percent, a third successive session of fall. The next trigger will be the July factory data and August inflation print next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee extends losses at 55.89/90 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 55.65/66, after hitting 55.9150, its weakest since Aug. 16, tracking weakness in the domestic share market and the euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year rate down 4 bps at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate falls to 7.60/7.65 percent versus 7.90/7.95 percent at Tuesday's close, as banks had over-covered for product requirements in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)