STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ends down 0.73 percent, while the 50-share NSE index closes down 0.92 percent, led by ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, as concerns loomed over growing impaired loans at a time when corporates are battling a sluggish economy. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 8.18 percent as cash deficit in the banking system fell to its lowest since October, spurring buying in debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.9050/9150 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 55.65/66, after hitting 55.9575, its weakest since Aug. 16, weighed down by losses in domestic stocks and the euro on scepticism about the European Central Bank's ability to help the debt-laden euro zone economies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 2 bps at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year rate ended down 5 bps at 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.30/7.40 percent versus 7.90/7.95 percent at Tuesday's close, as banks had over-covered for product requirements in the first week of the reporting fortnight.