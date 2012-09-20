STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index fell 0.7 percent while the 50-share NSE index
was down 0.74 percent on concerns that reforms will be rolled
back, coupled with political instability.
Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal state,
announced on Tuesday that she was pulling her party out of the
coalition after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stood firm on a
range of economic reforms, including the opening of India's
retail sector to global supermarket chains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1
basis point (bp) to 8.16 percent as a slump in oil prices and
the central bank's liquidity assurance offset concerns about
political instability.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee fell to 54.27/28 per dollar against
54.01/02 at Tuesday's close. The rupee fell to its lowest in
nearly a week in early trade on concerns about political
instability.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.69
percent versus its previous close.
The 5-year OIS at 7.13 percent compared with
its previous close of 7.17 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, little
changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at Tuesday's close.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)