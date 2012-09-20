STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on
Thursday as concerns that political instability would threaten
reforms hit retailers and lenders after a key coalition partner
of the ruling government withdrew its support.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.79 percent to
18,349.25 points, while the 50-share NSE index declined
0.82 percent to 5,554.25 points.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1
basis point to 8.16 percent, helped by a fall in oil prices and
as the central bank's liquidity assurance offset concerns about
political instability.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee fell to 54.385/395 per dollar against
54.01/02 at Tuesday's close, on concerns about the future of
reforms after a key government ally withdrew support.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.70
percent, while the 5-year OIS ended 2 basis
points lower at 7.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.05/8.10 percent,
little changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at Tuesday's close, with
repo bids rising to their highest in two-and-half months, as
strain on liquidity continued due to advance tax outflows.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)