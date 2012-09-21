STOCKS
India's main index rose 1.36 percent, while the
50-share NSE index was up 1.44 percent in early trading.
India formally opened its supermarket sector to foreign chains
and eased foreign investment rules in airlines and broadcasters
on Thursday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield
remained unchanged at 8.16 percent. Bond dealers waiting to see
demand at the 150 billion rupees sale, the second last auction
in the first half borrowing calendar.
RUPEE
The rupee rose to 54.02/54.03 per dollar against
54.385/395 at Thursday's close. Rupee to react to political
developments, with gains likely if government does not roll back
reform measures.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at
7.71 percent, while the 5-year OIS also up 1 bp
at 7.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, unchanged
from 8.05/8.10 percent at Thursday's close.
