STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index was up 2.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was 2.3 percent higher, after a key party said it will continue to provide outside support to the government, which will help it carry out more reforms. Both the indexes rose to their highest levels in over a year. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point at 8.17 percent after the auction cutoffs. Bond dealers are awaiting the second half borrowing calendar, likely to be announced next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose to an over four-month high, gaining to as much as 53.44 per dollar against 54.385/395 at Thursday's close. A cut in withholding tax on overseas borrowing has raised hopes of more foreign fund inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate was down 1 bp at 7.69 percent, while the 5-year OIS was 2 bps lower at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate was at 7.95/8.00 percent, marginally lower from 8.05/8.10 percent at Thursday's close on reserves reporting day. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)