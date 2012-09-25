STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index up 0.17 percent at 18,704.04
points, while the 50-share NSE index 0.09 percent higher at
5,674.10 points, after the government approved a bailout plan
for cash-strapped utilities. Indian lenders with higher exposure
to the debt sector also advanced.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.15 percent on hopes the government will stick to its fiscal
second-half borrowing to be announced later this week. Any
overshoot is likely to be announced later, dealers said.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR at 53.45/46 versus its previous close of 53.47/48,
off its day's high of 53.63 as dollar demand subsided post the
dollar outflow on account of Cairn Energy's stake sale in India
unit, dealers said.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.12 percent,
while the 1-year rate 1 bp higher at 7.69 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate still hovering around repo rate
levels, at previous close levels of 8.05/8.10 percent, as demand
for funds healthy at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight.
---------------------
