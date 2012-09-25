STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index was up 0.11 percent at 18694.41 points, while the 50-share NSE index was 0.08 percent higher at 5,673.90 points, led by gains in defensive and low-beta stocks such as ITC Ltd on value buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 1 basis point higher at 8.17 percent. Indian federal bond yields rose on Tuesday as investors trimmed positions ahead of the announcement of the borrowing plan for the second half of the current fiscal year, likely to be released later this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 53.36/37 to the dollar compared with Monday's close of 53.47/48. The rupee rose, buoyed by inflows of foreign funds into stocks, which have found favour with overseas investors, after the government fast-tracked reforms to avoid a ratings downgrade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 1 bp to 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate ends up 2 bps at 7.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)