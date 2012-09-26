STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index was down 0.5 percent at 18601.10 points, while the 50-share NSE index was also down 0.43 percent lower at 5,649.80 points, led by a fall in bank shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) to 8.16 percent as crude oil slips. Brent crude slipped below $110 per barrel, weighed down by worries that a fragile global economy would cut oil demand. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR higher at 53.52/53 vs 53.36/37 last close as local stocks fell tracking Asian indexes. Month-end oil-related USD demand will be watched. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate down 1 bp at 7.69 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)