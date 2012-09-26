STOCKS ----------------------- India's main index ended down 0.33 percent at 18,632.17 points, while the 50-share NSE index closed 0.18 percent lower at 5,663.45 points, as a recent rally continued to stall with investors booking profits in recent outperformers such as Bharti Airtel and caution prevailed a day before the expiry of monthly derivative contracts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.17 percent as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the second-half borrowing plan due to be announced on Thursday. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR closed higher at 53.51/52 versus 53.36/37 at the last close as local stocks fell. Dealers were also waiting for second-half borrowing details on Thursday to see whether the government can keep its fiscal deficit in check. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate closed down 3 bps at 7.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends steady at 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)