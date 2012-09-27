STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main index up 0.18 percent and the 50-share
NSE index up 0.16 points, on the expiry day of monthly
derivative contracts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
to 8.17 percent ahead of the announcement of the government's
borrowing calendar for the second half of the fiscal year ending
in March.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR slips further to 53.31/32 vs its previous
close of 53.51/52. Dealers say foreign banks selling pair on
inflows of around $500 million they attribute to a state-run
power utility.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.12 percent,
while the 1-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.68 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)