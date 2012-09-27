STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main index up 0.1 percent and the 50-share
NSE index 0.07 percent higher, on the expiry day of the
monthly derivative contracts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent ahead of the meeting between
the central bank and the government on the fiscal second-half
borrowing calendar.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR down at 53.31/32 vs its previous close of
53.51/52 on foreign fund inflows into local stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 5 bps at 7.07
percent, while the 1-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent, the
same as the last close.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)