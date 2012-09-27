STOCKS
India's main share index ended down 0.28 percent at
18,579.50 points, while the 50-share NSE index closed down 0.25
percent at 5,649.50 points, in a session marked by volatility
due to the expiry of September futures and options contracts,
led by a fall in technology stocks such as Infosys on
worries about demand outlook and the recent rally in the
rupee.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent ahead of the outcome of
the meeting between the central bank and the government on the
fiscal second-half borrowing calendar.
RUPEE
USD/INR closed down at 53.01/02, versus its
previous close of 53.51/52, helped by continued dollar inflows
in the backdrop of improved global liquidity.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended down 5 bps at 7.07
percent, while the 1-year rate fell 3 bps to close at 7.64
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.90/8.00 percent versus
its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)