STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 1.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also 1.3 percent higher as risk assets rally on hopes Spain will seek a bailout lowering its borrowing costs. Banks and auto shares lead gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points at 8.14 percent. Earlier, yields dropped to their lowest in two months after the government said it would stick to its second-half borrowing schedule, marginally allaying fears of a fiscal slippage. It had dropped to 8.11 percent in opening deals, its lowest since July 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was higher at 52.70/71 in recent trades versus its previous close of 53.01/02 as the government stuck to its borrowing plan and risk assets gained. It rose to a high of 52.55, a level not seen since May 1. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 4 bps at 7.03 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 3 bps to 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent at the end of the first week of the reporting fortnight.