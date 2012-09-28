STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index up 1.4 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index also 1.3 percent higher as risk assets rally on hopes
Spain will seek a bailout lowering its borrowing costs. Banks
and auto shares lead gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2
basis points at 8.14 percent.
Earlier, yields dropped to their lowest in two months after
the government said it would stick to its second-half borrowing
schedule, marginally allaying fears of a fiscal slippage.
It had dropped to 8.11 percent in opening deals, its lowest
since July 30.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was higher at 52.70/71 in recent trades versus its
previous close of 53.01/02 as the government stuck to its
borrowing plan and risk assets gained. It rose to a high of
52.55, a level not seen since May 1.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 4 bps at 7.03 percent,
while the 1-year rate fell 3 bps to 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent at the end of the first week
of the reporting fortnight.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)