STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index closed up 0.99 percent, while the
50-share NSE index ended 0.95 percent higher, sparked by
optimism that economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain
will help manage its debt imbalances, while auto shares like
Tata Motors also rose ahead of September sales data due Monday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
1 basis point at 8.15 percent as traders grew hopeful the
central bank will be prompted to lower rates after the
government showed an inclination towards fiscal discipline.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed stronger at 52.85/86 versus its previous
close of 53.01/02 as global risk sentiment improved, and the
government stuck to its original borrowing plan, showing further
signs of fiscal discipline.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS closed down 2 bps at 7.05
percent, while the 1-year rate fell 1 bps to 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate closed at 7.95/8.00 percent
versus its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent at the end of the
first week of the reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)