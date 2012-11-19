STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index down 0.2 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.33 percent lower as traders remain cautious ahead of the winter session of parliament set to start on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.19 percent, with dealers awaiting any possible announcement of open market operation from RBI to ease liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.02/03 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.165/1750, on the back of dollar inflows with some custodian banks, traders say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate unchanged at 7.72 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate also unchanged at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)