STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index ended up 0.31 percent at 18,517.34 and the 50-share NSE index 0.23 percent higher at 5,627.75, as a weaker rupee boosted IT shares such as Infosys, while banking stocks such as SBI rose on the first day of the winter session of parliament. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points higher at 8.23 percent after a government source told Reuters that the fiscal deficit aim may be breached, potentially resulting in 350-400 billion rupees extra market borrowing. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 55.21/22 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.11/12. The Indian rupee fell for a third straight session on Thursday as persistent dollar buying by oil refiners and absence of major dollar inflows due to a holiday in the United States hurt the local unit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rose to an over two-month high to 7.20 percent. It ended 2 bps higher at 7.19 percent. The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) was unchanged at 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.10. Repo bids rose to a five month high of 1.24 trillion rupees. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)