STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 1.38 percent at 18,793 and the 50-share NSE index 1.3 percent higher at 5,709.30, tracking gains in other regional share markets after a deal on new debt targets for Greece and a political agreement on disbursing the next instalment of aid was reached. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.20 percent as traders were abstaining from building positions ahead of the media address by Finance minister P. Chidambaram on how the government intends to push its economic reforms in parliament against the tactics of an obstructive opposition. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.62/63 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.73/74, tracking gains in the domestic share market and other Asian peers following the Greece deal. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.16 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent on Monday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)