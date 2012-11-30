STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain tracking firm Asian shares which rose to a nine-month peak on Friday, helped by firmer global equities overnight. The BSE index is up 0.43 percent, The 50-share NSE index gained 0.39 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark federal bond yield 4 basis point lower at 8.17 percent as traders cheer the central bank's plan to purchase debt, providing much-needed liquidity relief. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gains to 54.52/54 versus its previous close of 54.8350/8450 per dollar, helped by global risk-on sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 3 basis points lower at 7.11 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its Thursday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)