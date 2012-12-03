STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index fell 0.18 percent, and the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.15 percent, retreating from 19-month highs, as recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank were hit by profit-taking on worries over parliament's impending vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark federal bond yield ended 1 basis point lower at 8.17 percent, falling for a second session on Monday after a finance ministry source said the government will allow foreigners to buy more debt and on hopes the central bank's offer to buy debt will be a success. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.77/78 versus its previous close of 54.26/27 per dollar, snapping a three-day winning streak on Monday as importers, including oil and gold firms pumped up dollar purchases, while weak domestic shares failed to offer much respite. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled down 1 basis point at 7.71 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended flat at 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)