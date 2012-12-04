STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index and the NSE index trading flat in choppy trade ahead of parliament's impending vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday afternoon. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield steady at 8.17 percent, ahead of an up to 120 billion rupees open market operation by the central bank to buy bonds later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.91/92 per dollar versus its close of 54.77/78 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms, weak domestic shares and ahead of the parliament vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.72 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent compared with Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)