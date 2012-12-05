STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.49 percent and the NSE index gains 0.4 percent, ahead of a crucial vote in the lower house of parliament on foreign investment in multi-brand retail. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.17 percent in opening trades. The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.42 billion rupees ($2.13 billion) of government bonds through open market operations on Tuesday, marginally lower than the notified 120 billion rupees. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.48/49 per dollar versus its Tuesday close of 54.68/69, tracking losses in the greenback versus the euro and some other Asian currencies while positive local shares also helped. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)