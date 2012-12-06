STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.62 percent and the NSE index also 0.64 percent lower on profit-taking after shares gained over the past several sessions on hopes the government will win the retail FDI vote. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.18 percent, with a 120-billion rupee bond sale by the central bank on Friday the next immediate trigger. The government's win in parliament is considered favourable for the future of reforms. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.54/55 after local shares gave up early gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.71 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 2 bps at 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its close of 8.00/8.10 percent on Wednesday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)