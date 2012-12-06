STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended 0.49 percent higher at 19,486.80 points and the NSE index closed up 0.52 percent at 5930.90, after a key government ally decided to support the vote on foreign direct investment in supermarkets, in the upper house of parliament. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield ends steady at 8.17 percent ahead of a government debt sale, with dealers awaiting cues from inflation numbers and the central bank's rate decision later in the month. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 54.1350/1450 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.54/55, marking its sixth rise in seven days, helped by the decision of a key government ally to support FDI in retail. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.70 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS closed down 2 bps at 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its close of 8.00/8.10 percent on Wednesday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)