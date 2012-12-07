STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.02 percent and the NSE index down 0.07 percent, ahead of a key vote on retail FDI in the upper house of the parliament. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.24 percent after RBI's announcement of open market operations (OMO) due next week. The benchmark 10-year bond is in the shut period for trading. India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 11 through OMO, it said on Thursday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee off lows, at 54.15/16 versus previous close of 54.1350/1450. It fell to 54.3050 earlier in the session on weakness in the euro. The rupee may gain in later session with the government set to win a key vote on retail in the upper house of the parliament. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.68 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 3 bps at 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)