STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.85 percent and the NSE index 0.77 percent higher, on expectations that the banking amendment bill will be cleared in parliament. The Indian government on Tuesday is expected to seek a vote in the lower house of parliament on easing voting rules for shareholders in banks and give more powers to the central bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year unchanged at 8.17 percent ahead of an open market operation by the central bank later. India will release factory output data for October on Wednesday and headline inflation data for November on Friday - two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.27/28 to the dollar, stronger than its previous close of 54.49/50, helped by positive equities. Bharti Infratel and NMDC IPOs are expected to bring in inflows and support the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 7.85/7.90 at close on Monday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)