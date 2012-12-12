STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.01 percent higher at 19,388.66 and the NSE index down 0.07 percent at 5,894.10. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent. Yields rose in late trade on Tuesday after the central bank bought less of the papers traders wanted to offload. The central bank bought 116.03 billion rupees of government bonds via open market operations as against 120 billion rupees scheduled. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee flat at 54.26/27 against the dollar from its Tuesday's close. Rupee, however, rose a bit after data showed industrial output jumped 8.2 percent in October, well above Reuters forecast of a 4.5 percent rise. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.10 percent ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)