STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.16 percent at 19,355.26 and the NSE index also down 0.18 percent at 5,888 as Hindustan Unilever Ltd was hit by worries over higher royalty payments to its parent company. However, non-banking financials up after the government reaches an agreement with the opposition over a banking amendment bill. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent. Yields rose marginally to 8.19 percent in intraday trade after October factory output came in higher than expected. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 54.32/33 as against 54.26/27 from its Tuesday's close. The rupee falls as traders turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve rate decision, while robust growth in factory output and inflows related to share sales supported the local currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.67 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS also 1 bp up at 7.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)