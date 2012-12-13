STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.08 percent and the NSE index also 0.16 percent higher, helped by gains in regional equities. Shares in India's Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell more than 2.5 percent, down for the second day, on concerns that it may face higher royalty payments to its parent Unilever Plc . GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.17 percent ahead of the key monthly inflation data on Friday. Advance tax outflows due next week are expected to worsen the cash deficit. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.11/12, stronger than Wednesday's close of 54.32/33, helped by rise in Asian units on extension of Fed's stimulus programme. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.67 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 bp at 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate flat at 8.05/8.10 percent, same as previous close ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)