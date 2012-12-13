STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the NSE index also down 0.08 percent, led by a fall in ITC. ITC shares fall 4.2 percent after FTSE lowered its free float weighting for the cigarette maker in its global equity index series, according to the web site of the index provider. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond's yield falls 1 basis point (bp)to 8.17 percent ahead of the key monthly inflation data on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.26/27, stronger than Wednesday's close of 54.32/33. Some dealers say that NMDC flows are yet to hit the market. The state run miner's $1.1 billion share sale on Wednesday was 30 percent covered by foreign investors, sources told Reuters. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate was down 1 bp at 7.66 percent. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate was flat at 7.09 percent. Speculation that the central bank would announce open market operations after market hours supports shorter-end swaps. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate flat at 8.08/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)