STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index flat at 19,227.70 and the NSE index is down 0.09 percent at 5,846.15. The traders are cautious and await outcome of the inflation data due later in the day and for more clarity on the central bank's policy meet next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond's yield flat at 8.16 percent ahead of the key November headline inflation print. The RBI has so far not announced any open market operations (OMO) for the next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee nearly flat at 54.48/49, versus 54.46/47 last close, after falling to 54.60 on importer demand. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 3 basis points at 7.63 percent in the absence of any OMO announcement and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)