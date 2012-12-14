STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends up 0.46 percent and the NSE index 0.48 percent higher for the first session in six as lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd gained after lower-than-expected inflation data reinforced hopes the central bank would start cutting interest rates in January. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield settles at over-six week low at 8.14 percent, 2 basis points (bp) lower on the day, after data showed headline inflation plummeted in November, reinforcing expectations of a policy rate cut as early as January. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.4850/4950 after falling to a one-week low against the dollar, having wiped out all gains after heavy dollar buying by large state-run bank on likely defence related purchase. The unit had ended at 54.46/47 to the dollar on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate ends at over-six-week low at 7.62 percent, 4 bps lower from Thursday's close boosted by a soft inflation number. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends up 1 bp at 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.10 percent, unchanged from Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)