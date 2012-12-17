STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.31 percent and the NSE index 0.31 percent lower. Caution is seen ahead of RBI's rate review on Tuesday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.14 percent. Dealers say the market is pricing in the prospect of no repo cut and a 25 basis points CRR cut at Tuesday's review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is marginally weaker at 54.68/69 versus 54.4850/4950 at last close on the back of some dollar demand from oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.62 percent. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is down 1 basis point at 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, versus 8.00/8.10 percent at Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)