STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index is up 0.34 percent at 19,309.38 points while the broader NSE index is 0.30 percent higher at 5,875.30 points, tracking a risk-on mood in regional markets which rose following overnight gains in U.S. stocks on optimism that the U.S. "fiscal cliff" tussle could be settled before tax hikes and spending cuts begin to bite early next year. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.14 percent, ahead of the central bank's rate decision due at 0530 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is marginally stronger at 54.79/80 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 54.84/86, tracking gains in domestic sharemarkets and a broad risk-on mood globally. But traders are cautious ahead of the central bank's policy decision which will provide further direction. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate is up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.63 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate is also up 1 bp at 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent compared with its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent amid high demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)